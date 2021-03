One neighbor said she heard the gunshots too

HUBBARD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Police in Hubbard Township are investigating after a woman reported hearing gunshots and found a bullet hole in her bedroom wall.

It happened around 8:15 p.m. Sunday at a trailer on Brookside Drive in the Stoneybrooke Village Mobile Home Community.

Officers said they found a slug in the woman’s bedroom wall.

One neighbor said she heard the gunshots too.

“Yeah, they were loud. It was a couple of them, about I’d say maybe 10 minutes apart,” she said.

No one was hurt.