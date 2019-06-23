Police: Woman dies in Newton Falls fire

Fire crews and police were called to the scene at the 300 block of Oak Knoll Street around 5:30 p.m.

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) – Officials say one person is dead after a structure fire broke out in Newton Falls Sunday evening.

A neighbor called 911 after she saw the house in flames and dispatch says that caller knew the person couldn’t be saved.

Caller: “There is somebody in the house. We need help right now.”

Dispatcher: Can the person get out?

Caller: No.

According to Newton Falls Police Chief Gene Fixler, a 42-year-old Kelly Reese was trapped on the second floor of the home. She passed away in the fire.

They say no one else was in the home at the time of the fire.

Officials said the fire was contained to the front of the home when they arrived.

Investigators are working to determine how the fire started.

Chief of Newton Falls Joint Fire Douglas Theobald says they have the fire marshal investigating.

“We’ll let the state fire marshal be the lead on the investigation and allow them to investigate the fire, so we’ll try to come up with some preliminary information.”

Editor’s note: This story previously stated that the victim was 77 years old. We regret the error.