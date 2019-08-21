Police: Woman charged with kicking, grabbing people at welcome center in Shenango Twp.

Police said Yates refused to leave the area and was taken into custody

SHENANGO TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WKBN) – A woman in Mercer County was charged with disorderly conduct for harassing people at a welcome center on Tuesday, Pennsylvania State Police said.

According to a report, police were called about a disturbance at the I-80 East welcome center, at mile marker 1. Police said the suspect, 43-year-old Latrina Yates, of Campbell, was screaming, throwing herself on the ground and kicking and grabbing people at the center.

Police said Yates refused to leave the area and was taken into custody.

They did not say why she was screaming.