GROVE CITY, Pa. (WKBN) – A Grove City woman has been charged with biting the 3-year-old daughter of her roommate, according to police.

On August 15, police received word from a Children Services worker regarding a bite mark on the child’s left forearm. The worker then accused Faithlyn Elswick, 22, of biting the child.

On Saturday, police interviewed Elswick. Reports said that Elswick admitted to biting the child for disciplinary reasons.

Elswick is charged with simple assault. She has a preliminary hearing scheduled for September 21.