NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – A woman has been charged after reportedly making threats against a local school.

Messaiha Brewer is in the Lawrence County Jail on a $100,000 bond. She is charged with terroristic threats, threatening to use weapons of mass destruction, disorderly conduct, harassment, defiant trespassing and careless driving.

According to police, on Feb. 14, Brewer became upset while at Lockley Elementary School over an incident that involved the child of a friend.

Police said Brewer began yelling that she was going to “blow up the school” and threatened to assault the school’s security staff.

She was escorted out of the school by security staff. When driving away, police said she drove backward at a high rate of speed before being stopped by New Castle police and arrested. Police said she was disorderly during the traffic stop.