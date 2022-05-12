WELLSVILLE, Ohio (WKBN) – A Wellsville teen who was injured in a shooting Tuesday night shot himself, police said Thursday.

Wellsville’s police chief said the 14-year-old boy was playing with a relative’s gun when he accidentally shot himself. The teen took the gun out of a closet and removed the gun lock, police said.

Classes at the high school were canceled Wednesday while police investigated the incident.

Police said the shooting happened near the old pottery building behind the junior-senior high school.

The boy had a minor gunshot wound to the stomach and will recover. Police say he could be facing charges as a result.