Police: Warren teen threw coffee cup at girl’s head during argument

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren teen was charged with assaulting a girl with a coffee mug during an argument Sunday night.

Police were called to the scene at the 2200 block of North Feederle Dr. SE around 11 p.m.

According to the report, the floor of the home was covered with blood, which led to the sidewalk.

Police spoke to the suspect — a 17-year-old boy. He said the victim left in a car with his sister, according to a police report.

The suspect told police that he got into an argument with his sister over the television. He said he meant to throw the coffee cup at the wall but accidentally hit the victim in the face with it, the report stated.

Officers said they spoke to the victim at the Trumbull Regional Medical Center. She who had a large cut on her head and told police that the suspect intentionally threw the mug at her.

Another witness also said the assault was intentional because she laughed during the argument, the report said.

The suspect, who is not being named because he is underage, faces a felonious assault charge.