Police: Warren officers arrest 2 after fight, discovering drugs in car

Police said they found several different kinds of drugs after a domestic violence incident

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren police responded to a domestic violence call and ended up discovering drugs in a car and hidden in a body cavity.

Police responded to the 1300 block of Mahoning Ave. NW for a fight around 8:45 p.m. Friday. They said 31-year-old Holly Jackson and two others attacked Jackson’s cousin, 37-year-old Amber Noll, and two people with Noll got involved.

Jackson and the two people with her got away after it happened, according to a police report.

Officers found a car matching the description with three people inside and pulled it over.

Inside the car, police said they found marijuana, crack cocaine, a drug scale and other drug items.

Officers said the three also had nearly $1,300 in cash.

According to the report, one of the people in the car had marijuana in her pocket and three types of drugs in a body cavity — suspected heroin, MDMA pills and suspected crack cocaine. That person has not been charged.

Police couldn’t figure out who started it, so both Noll and Jackson were arrested and charged with domestic violence.

Police expect to file more charges after drug lab test results come back.