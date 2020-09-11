Police: Warren mother charged after leaving 12-year-old in charge of 5 siblings

Police said the mother told them she had to leave for a hair appointment and to pick up a family member

(WKBN) – A Warren mother is charged with endangering children after police say she left her six kids home alone with the oldest, a 12-year-old, in charge.

Police responded to a house in the 1600 block of Desota Ave. NW just after 6:30 p.m. Thursday after getting a report about suspicious activity involving young children.

When they got there, they said the 12-year-old answered the door and said she was in charge while their mother was gone. Officers said there were five other kids in the home ranging in age from 1 to 6 years old.

Police said two of the children were asleep on the couch without any clothes or diapers on.

The girl told police her mother went to a hair appointment around 9 that morning and came home briefly in the afternoon before leaving again to get food.

She told police her mother’s name is Amber Currie, 37, but she didn’t know a phone number or have a phone to reach her.

When officers were able to talk to Currie, she told them she hadn’t been gone all day. According to a police report, she told them her hair appointment was at 1:30 p.m., not 9 a.m., and she was gone for about an hour-and-a-half.

She said she left again at 5 p.m. to pick up her niece, according to the report. Police said she came back home from that trip around 7 p.m.

Police said when they asked her about the naked children, Currie told police they like to take their diapers off but the oldest child knows how to put them back on.

Officers contacted Children Services to investigate. The grandmother came to pick up the children.

More stories from WKBN.com: