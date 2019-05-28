Police: Warren man tried to hit couple in Newton Falls with car

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) - Police said a Warren man tried to hit a couple in the parking lot of Circle K in Newton Falls before driving off and shouting racial slurs through the neighborhood.

Police were called to the store around 7:45 p.m. Monday.

Witnesses said the vehicle involved was a white Ford Thunderbird with black lettering on the doors reading "Newton Jesus." They said a man with a mohawk was driving and left yelling racial slurs at people as he drove by, according to a police report.

Police said they learned that the suspect was 27-year-old Derick Frederick, of Warren. Police said he tried to hit his ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend, who was on a bike.

Police received reports that Frederick threatened to kill the victim and hit the front wheel of the bike, nearly hitting the 19-year-old victim's foot.

Officers pulled Frederick over in the 400 block of South Canal St. Police said he refused to obey commands, so an officer had to break out a window of his car with a baton. The officer then pulled him out of a window and hit him with pepper spray, according to the report.

Police said Frederick had a 2x4 piece of wood, a pocket knife and can of tear gas in his vehicle.

He's charged with vehicular assault, failure to comply and resisting arrest.