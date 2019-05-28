Local News

Police: Warren man tried to hit couple in Newton Falls with car

Derick Frederick is charged with vehicular assault and failure to comply

Posted: May 28, 2019 12:54 PM EDT

Updated: May 28, 2019 12:57 PM EDT

NEWTON FALLS, Ohio (WKBN) - Police said a Warren man tried to hit a couple in the parking lot of Circle K in Newton Falls before driving off and shouting racial slurs through the neighborhood.

Police were called to the store around 7:45 p.m. Monday. 

Witnesses said the vehicle involved was a white Ford Thunderbird with black lettering on the doors reading "Newton Jesus." They said a man with a mohawk was driving and left yelling racial slurs at people as he drove by, according to a police report. 

Police said they learned that the suspect was 27-year-old Derick Frederick, of Warren. Police said he tried to hit his ex-girlfriend and her new boyfriend, who was on a bike. 

Police received reports that Frederick threatened to kill the victim and hit the front wheel of the bike, nearly hitting the 19-year-old victim's foot. 

Officers pulled Frederick over in the 400 block of South Canal St. Police said he refused to obey commands, so an officer had to break out a window of his car with a baton. The officer then pulled him out of a window and hit him with pepper spray, according to the report. 

Police said Frederick had a 2x4 piece of wood, a pocket knife and can of tear gas in his vehicle.

He's charged with vehicular assault, failure to comply and resisting arrest. 

