Police: Warren man threw hot coffee, hit another man with glass pot during fight

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A man is facing a felonious assault charge after police say he struck another man with a glass pot and threw hot coffee on him during a fight in Warren.

Just after 4 p.m. Wednesday, officers were called to the 1900 block of Benton Street SE for a report of men fighting with sticks and knives outside.

Police spoke with Jaqwan Johnson, 25, who they said admitted to throwing hot coffee at the other man involved in the fight but said he did so to defend himself as the man had been previously kicking at his door.

Police said the other man had a large cut and blood on the side of his face. He told officers that the fight had started with an argument earlier in the day and that Johnson had approached him and threw the coffee at him, according to a police report.

Police said it was also reported that Johnson was swinging a knife around, though it did not appear he hit the other man with it.

Officers reported finding blood near the back door of Johnson’s apartment.

Police reported finding a homemade stick with a knife blade attached on the end at the scene. It was not believed to have been used during this fight.

More stories from WKBN.com: