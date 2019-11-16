Police: Warren man had ‘Drugs, Inc.’ playing on phone during arrest on drug warrant

Police say McCollum was playing 'Drugs, Inc.' on his phone from the center console when they approached the vehicle

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police say a Warren man was playing “Drugs, Inc.” on his phone while being arrested on a drug trafficking warrant.

At 6:48 p.m. Wednesday, police pulled over Ahmen McCollum after seeing him make an improper turn onto W. Market St., according to a police report.

Police say McCollum was playing the TV show “Drugs, Inc.” on his phone, which was in the center console, when they approached the vehicle. Police also discovered McCollum had a warrant for his arrest and was driving under suspension, according to the report.

Police say during the stop that McCollum repeatedly asked for his cell phones back and became uncooperative when he was told that they would be seized as evidence.

Police say during questioning that McCollum “pleaded the fifth” and refused to give any personal information on how to return the phones as they “weren’t his” and he was unaware of how they got in his car.

McCollum was charged with driving under suspension and making an improper turn.

This week, a Trumbull County grand jury indicted McCollum on trafficking in cocaine charges.

He appeared in court Thursday and pleaded not guilty to the drug trafficking charges, and bond was set at $2,500 with the condition of house arrest.