Police: Warren man found naked in Rite Aid after chasing neighbor, assaulting family member

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A Warren man who police say was found naked inside of a pharmacy Monday is accused of assaulting a family member and chasing a neighbor through her home.

According to a police report, officers responded to Rite Aid on Parkman Road around 10:30 a.m. for someone causing a disturbance in the store.

When they got there, police said two men inside were holding down a naked man, later identified as 33-year-old Shaun Rufener.

The report said officers handcuffed Rufener, who seemed to be foaming at the mouth and was wishing death upon the people around him.

He told police he was having trouble breathing, so an ambulance took him to the hospital. The report says Rufener started fighting with EMTs in the ambulance on the way there.

The store manager told police Rufener knocked over three shelves and a water cooler inside of the store. The manager said he also bent the security tower at the entrance.

Police said they talked to one of Rufener’s neighbors, who said she saw Rufener assault one of his family members in their yard earlier that morning.

The neighbor said she yelled for Rufener to stop and he charged at her, chasing her through her house, according to the police report. She said Rufener slammed her front door on his way out, shattering the glass.

She said he continued chasing her outside to Rite Aid.

The neighbor told police while Rufener was chasing her, he asked if she wanted to see his genitals.

Police also talked to the family member, who said Rufener hit her in the face several times. She said she was afraid Rufener would have killed her if the neighbor hadn’t intervened.

Rufener is facing a burglary charge.

