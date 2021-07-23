Police: Warrant issued for suspect in shooting of 17-year-old Reshaud Biggs Jr.

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A murder warrant has been issued for a suspect in the Sunday shooting death at a South Side gas station.

Carlos Flores Jr., 18, is charged with murder in the death of Reshaud Biggs Jr., 17.

Biggs was shot and killed just after 10 p.m. Sunday as he was pumping gas at the South and East Avondale avenues.

Police have released very little information on the case but the lead investigator, Detective Sgt. Rick Spotleson, confirmed that a warrant was issued for Flores for Biggs’ death.

Flores is not yet in custody.

Flores is presently free on $8,000 bond after he was arrested March 29 on a carrying concealed weapons charge in the 500 block of East Avondale Avenue.

Reports said police were called to the area for a gunshot sensor call in the 3200 block of South Avenue.

Police said they saw three people walking away on East Avondale Avenue and stopped to question them.

Reports said officers were familiar with the three because they had come across them when investigating previous gunfire calls in the area.

Flores was searched and police found a loaded .40-caliber pistol in his pocket, reports said.

Police said he broke free from an officer and tried to run away but was caught after being tased.

The 17-year-old was searched and police found a 9mm pistol in his pocket, reports said.

His case was dealt with in juvenile court.

Flores posted $8,000 bond when he was arraigned in municipal court on the weapons charge and the case was bound over to a grand jury.

The grand jury indicted him April 15 on the weapons charge, a fourth degree felony and a fifth degree felony charge of obstructing official business.

His bond was continued when he was arraigned in common pleas court. He is set to have a suppression hearing Aug. 12 on the gun charge.

Spotleson said he could not comment on how Flores became a suspect.

Biggs’ death is the 17th homicide in Youngstown this year. Last year Youngstown had 28 homicides and 18 at this point last year, 17 by gunfire.

Youngstown has seen 73 people shot so far this year. Last year a total of 98 people were shot in the city.

For 2021, nine of the city’s homicide victims are under 25, with six of those being under 20.