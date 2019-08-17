Police warn to be vigilant after Volant man, believing he won $90K, was scammed

A man told police that he was scammed out of $300 by a person who told him to purchase Apple app gift cards in exchange for his $90,000 winnings

WASHINGTON TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – Pennsylvania State Police are warning people to be wary of social media messages after a Volant man reported being scammed out of $300.

The man told police that he was contacted by a person through a Facebook message last month. He was under the impression that he was chatting with a friend, who told him that he won $90,000, according to a police report.

The man said he was redirected to communicate with a different Facebook account to claim his money.

That person told him to purchase $300 worth of Apple app store gift cards in exchange for the $90,000, according to police.

The man told police that he sent the codes for the cards to the Facebook account, but he never received the money in return.

The man also gave the scammers his Facebook password, police said.

Pennsylvania State Police in New Castle are now warning people to keep their social media accounts secure, be vigilant about who they’re talking to and be wary of any suspicious activity, especially if it sounds too good to be true. They warn not to release passwords to anyone.

The scam is under investigation.