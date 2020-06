LISBON, Ohio (WKBN) - After hearing tragic news about one of her classmates, a fifth-grader in Lisbon is raising money to help with hospital expenses and other family needs.

On May 15, 9-year-old Zayden Nenichka was hit by a motorcycle while riding his bike in front of his house. He suffered traumatic brain injuries but as of Friday is out of ICU and was transferred to an inpatient rehab program.