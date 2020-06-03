Police warn of bear sightings in Vienna Twp.

Credit: Nina Harfmann, ODNR. Note: This is not the bear was sighted in Vienna Twp. This is a stock photo.

Police say the sightings were off of Warren-Sharon Road

VIENNA TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Police in Vienna Township are warning residents to be on the lookout for a bear that was seen roaming around.

If you see a bear, police want you to call 911 and do not approach it or feed the animal.

Police say they are contacting the Ohio Division of Wildlife to let them know about the sighting.

Wildlife officials say the majority of bear sightings are thought to be young males dispersing from Pennsylvania, West Virginia and Kentucky.

Frequent sightings are reported in Trumbull, Ashtabula, Geauga, Lake and Tuscarawus counties.