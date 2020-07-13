Police: Wanted fugitive faces new charges after escaping from Youngstown officer

The officer knew White is wanted on a gun charge in Mercer County and blocked the drive to keep the car from leaving

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man wanted on a gun charge in Pennsylvania is facing more charges after reports said he managed to wriggle away from a Youngstown police officer Sunday.

Reports said an officer on patrol spotted Marquan White, 24, riding in a car that pulled into a drive on Hayman Street. The officer knew White is wanted on a gun charge in Mercer County and blocked the drive to keep the car from leaving.

White refused to get out of the car but sat on the rolled-down window of the passenger’s side for several minutes before he tried to run away, reports said.

The officer grabbed at White’s jacket and shirt but White managed to slip out of those clothes and escape. The officer who had been holding them fell to the ground, reports said.

Police could not find White but inside the car where he was sitting, they found a loaded .40-caliber Glock semiautomatic pistol that had an extended magazine holding 23 rounds and a laser sight.

Inside the jacket was a small bag filled with cocaine, reports said.

White is wanted on drug charges as well as charges of improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and being a felon in possession of a firearm.