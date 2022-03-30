Editor’s Note: This version lists the correct age of the arrested Walmart employee. The name of the employee is also in this version

NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN)- Police arrested a Walmart employee on Sunday in Lawrence County after he was accused of stealing over $40,000 in lottery tickets from the store.

Reports said that police arrested Stephen Donnarumo, 27, from Boardman who admitted to stealing stacks of tickets that were worth approximately $20-$50 each.

Police were called just after 7 a.m. to the Walmart on the 2500 block of West State Street in New Castle.

Reports said that employees provided video and image evidence as well as emails with the Pennsylvania Lottery Commission.

Police said that the teen was fired from Walmart. Reports said that the man will be charged with theft and receiving stolen property.