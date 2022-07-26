WEST SUNBURY, Pa. (WKBN) – Pennsylvania State Police in New Castle took a report of fake money given to a customer at Walmart.

According to police, the 70-year-old Smithfield Township man said he got the fake $20 as change at a Walmart store in Huntingdon, Pa.

He said it happened about 3 p.m. on Thursday, July 20.

Concerns about play and counterfeit money have risen after an increase in reports of fake money being circulated.

A Boardman restaurant recently was presented with a fake $100 bill and play money was exchanged as cash at a grocery store in Boardman.

Troopers warn everyone to be cautious with money received and report anything suspicious to police.

To find out more information about deciphering between real and counterfeit money, visit the Secret Service’s website.