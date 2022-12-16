COLUMBUS, Ohio (WKBN)- Video has been released by the Columbus Police Department of the shooting that killed Girard man Kevin Sobnosky on October 30 in a Columbus Sheetz parking lot.

Video shows a suspect in a white hoodie getting into a black vehicle that then backs out and drives past the gas pumps, firing at the white SUV.

After this, two men exit the white SUV and fire gunshots. Several men exit the store, get into the SUV and also fire shots.

Police say Sobnosky’s vehicle, in an attempt to leave the gas station, drives around the back of the gas pumps and is hit with shots that were fired from a man in the backseat of the white SUV. Police said that Sobnosky was killed in the crossfire.

Officers said that gunfire hit nearby apartments, cars, and a hotel. Police said that no other people were injured.

So far, three people have been arrested, four have been identified, four people need to be identified, and three need to be interviewed by police.

On November 23, Keimariyon Ross was indicted by a Franklin County grand jury for two counts of murder, three counts of attempted murder, three counts of felonious assault, and one count for improper handling of a firearm, according to common pleas court records.

Tyyaun Sullivan has been charged with three counts of felonious assault.

A 16-year-old was arrested for improper handling of a firearm in a vehicle. Police said that he was arrested by patrol officers when homicide detectives were looking to interview him for this incident. His charges are not directly related to the homicide.

If you have any information, please contact Detective Polgar at 614-774-7810 or Central Ohio Crime Stoppers at 614-461-TIPS.