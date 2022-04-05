STRUTHERS, Ohio (WKBN)- A Youngstown man was arrested Sunday after police said that they had to use a stun gun.

Police said that tried to pull over Nicholas Calloway just before 2 a.m. on Poland Avenue in Struthers because his vehicle had only one working headlight.

Reports said that Calloway put his car in reverse and almost struck a police cruiser. Police said he then put the car in drive, swerved between the left and right lanes and pulled into a nearby driveway.

Reports said that Calloway refused to follow officers’ orders to stay in the vehicle and got out anyway. Officers then ordered him to put his hands behind his head, which he ignored, and then reached into the vehicle, reports stated. Police said that one officer stunned him with a stun gun, which had little effect because of his loose clothing.

Police also discovered that Calloway was driving without a license. He was charged with obstructing official business and receiving stolen property. He was also cited for not having a license.

Calloway’s preliminary hearing is scheduled for April 13.