Police use Facebook to identify suspect who sprayed mace on Boardman Kohls employee

Police said the suspect had a distinctive tattoo on her breast and several facial piercings

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police say they were able to use Facebook to identify the suspect who sprayed mace on a Kohls employee in Boardman.

Police arrested 36-year-old Eugena Russo, of New Castle, on a warrant at the Allegheny County Jail in Pittsburgh on Monday. Russo faces a robbery charge.

Police said on April 25, Russo stole items from the Kohls store on Boardman-Poland Road and ran away after spraying mace on a loss prevention officer who tried to stop her.

Police reviewed security video showing the incident and said witnesses described the suspect as having a bright green tattoo on her left breast and having several piercings on her upper lip. They then checked Russo’s Facebook page, which showed the lip piercings and green tattoo in photos on the page, according to a police report.

Russo is scheduled to appear in court for a preliminary hearing on October 8.