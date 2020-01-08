Police union says it has ‘zero confidence’ in Hubbard Twp. trustees

The union's scathing statement blasts trustees for going against a fact-finder's report Tuesday night

HUBBARD TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – The union for Hubbard Township’s police officers issued a scathing response to trustees’ actions Tuesday night, calling their decision to reject a fact-finder’s report “blatant gross-immorality.”

A fact-finder was brought in during contract negotiations between police and the township.

Trustees previously said they rejected the fact-finder’s recommendations in order to continue negotiations with the union to save the police department.

There have been talks about disbanding the police department in order to save money. Even with levy dollars starting to come in, it won’t be enough to keep the department going, township officials said.

The union said, however, that trustees are displaying “flagrant self-destructive behavior” in regard to the police department.

The union takes issue with trustees verbally agreeing on the contents of the fact-finding report, only to go against that agreement during Tuesday’s meeting, the union’s statement reads. Union officials are also against the rehiring of Police Chief Todd Coonce, saying not rehiring him and eliminating a full-time administrative assistant position would save the township about $96,000 a year in wages, not including health benefits.

The union also noted past issues with Coonce, citing a previous criminal conviction in 2001.

“The police union has ZERO confidence in the Hubbard Township Board of Trustees and also in the police chief, Todd D. Coonce. They appear to purposely continue down the path of bringing in the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office to take over police services, and disregard any recommendations made by the union, a committee of residents, and a fact finder from the State Employment Relations Board,” read the statement from the union.

You can read the full statement from the police union below.