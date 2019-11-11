Police union members to attend trustees meeting in Hubbard Twp.

The police union and township administrators are at an impasse with their negotiations

HUBBARD, Ohio (WKBN) – Several members of the Fraternal Order of Police Lodge 85 are expected to attend the Hubbard Township trustees meeting Monday night.

The police department is having financial issues. Voters passed a levy to support the department last May, but those dollars won’t start coming in until April.

Even then, trustees say it won’t be enough to supply the department. Trustees have said they’ve been in talks with the sheriff’s office about possibly providing full-time coverage for the township.

Several people who live in the township plan on showing their support to the officers by protesting prior to the meeting.