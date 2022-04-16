BROOKFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) — Two men ran from police on Thursday in Brookfield during a traffic stop, according to a Facebook post by the Brookfield Township Police Department.

Driver Terrance Parkinson, 47, from Sharon, Pa., was stopped for having an obstructed plate. Once stopped, the post says Parkinson promptly got out of his car and ran away from the police. The officers chased and caught him after a short time.

Once Parkinson was caught, police say the passenger, George Phillips, III, 32, from Sharon, Pa., was nowhere to be found. A warrant was issued for his arrest, and he turned himself in on Friday.

Phillips is charged with obstructing official business, according to court records.

Parkinson is currently in Trumbull County Jail on charges of failure to comply and possession of drug abuse instruments, as well as on multiple warrants.