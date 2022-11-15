NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – The Niles Police Department is looking for three women who were accused of stealing clothing from Eastwood Mall in Niles.

According to its Facebook page, police are looking for three women who are accused of stuffing clothing into large bags and leaving Champs Sports in the Eastwood Mall.

Officers said in the post that the number of clothes stolen could amount to a felony.

Police ask that if you can identify them to contact Detective Roberts at 330-652-9944, ext. 2132 or ARoberts@thecityofniles.com