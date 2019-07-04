Police trying to identify robber of Fine Wine and Spirits in Coolspring Twp.

If you have any information, call State Police at 724-662-6162

MERCER, Pa. (WKBN) – Pennsylvania State Police are trying to determine who robbed the Fine Wine and Spirits store in Coolspring Township.

The store was robbed at 9 p.m. Wednesday.

The robber is described as a white, heavy-set man who’s about six-foot tall. He was wearing black clothing, a black baseball cap and a light blue bandana, which covered his face.

He drove off in a gold sedan with Pennsylvania registration after leaving with some money.

If you have any information, call State Police at 724-662-6162.