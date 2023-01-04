CLARKSBURG, W. Va. (WBOY) — A Trumbull County man who authorities say abducted someone was apprehended in West Virginia on Tuesday, and the victim was recovered safely.

The incident started with a welfare check on Parkway Avenue in Anmoore on Tuesday, Jan. 3, according to a criminal complaint. An Anmoore Police Department Detective was dispatched after the Shinnston Police received information from the Portage County Sheriff’s Office about an abduction that had occurred there.

According to the complaint, Dean Flynn, 40, of Bristolville, Ohio, had the victim of an abduction inside his white Jeep Wrangler with Ohio plates.

The detective and several other law enforcement vehicles found the vehicle that Flynn was driving and attempted to stop it, but according to the complaint, Flynn did not stop. He’s accused of speeding, passing on several double yellow lines, driving through multiple yards and nearly striking several vehicles during the chase.

The victim of the abduction was found, unharmed at the end of the pursuit, according to police.

Flynn was wanted on multiple other felony warrants from Ohio as well, according to police. He is being held in the North Central Regional Jail as a fugitive without bond. He was also charged with fleeing with reckless indifference in Harrison County.