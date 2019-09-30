Police: Trumbull Co. woman heading to jail bit bailiff, officer after court hearing

Kayla Redmond started fighting back after she was told her bond was revoked and she would be going to jail, police said

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – A North Bloomfield woman is facing charges after police said she resisted arrest and bit a bailiff after appearing in court Friday.

According to a police report, 30-year-old Kayla Raymond was in court for a hearing.

Raymond’s bond was revoked and she was told she would be going to jail.

After she was taken into the hallway, the report says she fought against the bailiff, biting his hand. Police said she also bit an officer who tried to settle the situation.

Raymond is charged with felonious assault, resisting arrest and assault.