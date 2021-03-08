Police: Trumbull Co. couple with history of fighting charged after most recent fight

NEWTON TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A Trumbull County couple is facing criminal charges after investigators say they hurt each other during an argument that turned violent.

Daniel Bowling and Lindsay Cunningham are each charged with felonious assault.

Deputies were called to their mobile home in Blue Water Manor on Kings Drive when a fight turned violent early Friday morning.

“I’m scared to death right now. I never meant to hurt him. He hurt me. I just tried to tell him to keep away… I love this man. I’ve spent my whole life with him. I never meant to hurt him,” Cunningham said.

Investigators say they both had visible injuries. Cunningham’s were to the back of her head and face, while Bowling suffered a stab wound to the chest.

Deputies say Cunningham told them the two had been drinking, but she left when they started arguing. She eventually came back, and that’s when their fight took a turn for the worse.

Neighbors say the two fought often.

“We’ve been out there several times for the same type of incidents,” said Det. Jolene Marcello, with the Trumbull County Sheriff’s Office.

Marcello says the previous fights weren’t this serious.

According to our search, law enforcement has dealt with the couple at least eight other times dating back to 2015.

“They’re probably both toxic for each other. I don’t know if it’s more one than the other as opposed to both of them,” Marcello said.

Bowling remains in the hospital.

Cunningham was arraigned in Newton Falls Municipal Court. A judge ordered her to not contact Bowling or use and possess intoxicants as a condition of her $10,000 bond.