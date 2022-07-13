LIBERTY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – Warrants were requested after a Friday night traffic stop at a gas station in Liberty Township.

Police followed a van driven by 36-year-old David Cook into the gas station on Belmont Avenue at about 8:30 p.m. because the van did not have a working turn signal.

A search of the van uncovered a loaded gun inside a diaper bag, according to a police report. Officers said they also found suspected marijuana in the van and two digital scales.

Police said all four adults inside the van denied the gun was theirs. A child was also in the van but was turned over to a family member who lives nearby for the duration of the traffic stop and investigation.

Cook was taken to the Trumbull County Jail on his active warrants. The other three adults were released.

As officers were reviewing video from their cruisers, they say Cook is seen taking something out of a plastic wrapper and putting it in his mouth before noticing the camera in the cruiser. Officers say they found the empty wrapper and noted that Cook started sweating afterward.

They also reported that a backseat male passenger, who was also being detained in a cruiser and recorded on video, began yelling expletives as officers located the handgun and said to himself, “Bae, you gotta tell him it’s yours.”

Police are submitting the gun for DNA testing. More charges could be filed pending those results. The report also indicated that a warrant was requested for the backseat male passenger on charges of carrying concealed weapons, improper handling of a firearm in a motor vehicle and having weapons while under disability.

Patty Coller contributed to this report.