Police: Traffic stop leads to criminal charges after prescription pad, credit cards found

Liberty police said dash camera video also recorded the woman swallowing a baggie of suspected drugs

LIBERTY, Ohio (WKBN) – A woman is facing several charges after police said she was speeding in Liberty over the weekend, but the story goes further.

Facing both traffic and criminal charges, 42-year-old Amber McConahy remains in jail on a $5,000 bond.

Police said she was involved in a high speed chase that reached speeds up to 90 mph Saturday night. It happened on Logan Way in Liberty.

“I was trying to get home because I was gonna run out of gas. I don’t have a dollar to my name,” McConahy said.

But, it’s what police said they found inside the damaged van that sparked a further investigation. Also, more charges were brought against her after police dash camera video recorded her doing something suspicious with a bag they believe contained drugs.

“We weren’t able to locate what was inside the baggie. As you can see in the video, she put it in her mouth and swallowed that. We did locate what we believe to be a glass smoking pipe, a crack pipe. She destroyed part of the car trying to conceal that in the back compartment,” said Liberty Township Police Captain Ray Buhala.

During a search of the van, police said they also found a prescription pad that belonged to a dentist in Cortland.

“Our detective will be conducting an investigation. We’ll work with Liberty police to try to determine how it was stolen, when it was stolen,” said Cortland Police Chief David Morris.

Police also said they found about 11 credit cards, none of which were in McConahy’s name.

Capt. Buhala credits the officers for looking beyond a traffic stop.

“I think they avoided a lot of crimes,” he said.