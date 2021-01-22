Police track theft from Home Depot in Niles

Police were called about 3:50 p.m. to the Home Depot, 1900 Niles Cortland Road

HOWLAND, Ohio (WKBN) — Howland Township police Thursday found tools they say were taken from a Niles-Cortland Road store along with four syringes.

Robert Woody, 50, of Alliance, was booked into the Trumbull County jail on misdemeanor charges of theft and possession of drug abuse instruments as well as warrants from Boardman police for theft.

Police were called about 3:50 p.m. to the Home Depot, 1900 Niles Cortland Road SE, and when they arrived, they were told that a man tried to leave the store with three drill sets.

Officers were told what kind of vehicle the man was driving, and they pulled it over on state Route 82, reports said.

Reports said Woody was the driver and he was in the store earlier and took some other drill sets, some of which he returned, reports said.

Police say they found a wrench and a drill in the trunk that had been stolen.

The syringes were found in the car, reports said.