YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – More information is going to be released Monday morning on a human trafficking sting that netted several arrests.

“Operation Time’s Up” involved law enforcement across Ohio targeting those seeking to buy sex from minors. Seventeen local suspects were arrested.

A local news conference detailing the operation and arrests is set for 10:30 a.m.

The sweep also coincided with the culmination of an investigation of illicit massage parlors in Cleveland and a statewide search for missing children by the U.S. Marshals Service.

Operation Time’s Up was a multi-pronged effort involving: