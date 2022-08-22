YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – More information is going to be released Monday morning on a human trafficking sting that netted several arrests.
“Operation Time’s Up” involved law enforcement across Ohio targeting those seeking to buy sex from minors. Seventeen local suspects were arrested.
A local news conference detailing the operation and arrests is set for 10:30 a.m.
The sweep also coincided with the culmination of an investigation of illicit massage parlors in Cleveland and a statewide search for missing children by the U.S. Marshals Service.
Operation Time’s Up was a multi-pronged effort involving:
- Law enforcement in Franklin, Mahoning and Scioto counties, which focused on crimes against children by arresting individuals seeking to buy sex from minors. The 21 arrested face felony charges that include attempted unlawful sexual conduct with a minor.
- Police agencies in the Columbus, Lancaster, Dayton, Akron, Cleveland, Marietta and Portsmouth areas, which focused on solicitors of sex. Many of the 35 people arrested face the enhanced charge of engaging in prostitution, a first-degree misdemeanor championed by Yost’s office. Those convicted of the charge must undergo human trafficking education, also known as “john school.”