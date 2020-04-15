Police: Tip from California officials leads to drug arrest in Perry Township

Breaking News
Police said they found suspected heroin and meth, along with drug paraphernalia inside a van

PERRY TWP., Ohio (WKBN) – A tip from San Diego, California, police led to a drug arrest in Perry Township Tuesday afternoon.

According to the Morning Journal, San Diego police called the Columbiana County Drug Task Force after finding out a Honda Odyssey they were tracking was in the area.

The drug task force called Perry Township police, who said they pulled the van over near Elberon Avenue.

Police said they found suspected heroin and meth, along with drug paraphernalia.

The driver, 29-year-old Lucas Miller, was arrested and taken to jail on previous drug warrants, according to the Morning Journal.

Additional charges may be pending once drug lab test results come in.

Perry Township police said Miller was from the area but currently living in California.

