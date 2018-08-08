Police think burglars targeted safe inside Girard home

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

GIRARD, Ohio (WKBN) - Investigators in Girard believe the suspects in a home burglary Monday knew what they were looking for and where to find it.

Detectives say the two men used a rock to break a side door window at a home on Olive Street and took a safe from the basement.

The crime was caught on a neighbor's surveillance camera.

“In my opinion, it was very deliberate; it was planned, almost to the point they knew how long they had. So, we are going to investigate that a little bit more,” said Detective Greg Manente.

In the surveillance video, you can see the suspects pull up to the home in what appears to be a red colored Honda CR-V. They even leave a back door open while they went inside the house.

“These guys seemed like professionals,” said Maggie Coburn, neighbor.

Coburn can see the home where it happened from her front porch. She said to know that her neighbor’s house was burglarized is scary.

“We are a pretty safe neighborhood, but it’s definitely something that concerns me,” Coburn said.

Police say the person renting the home told them the safe only had personal documents inside.

Investigators believe the suspects are from either Warren or Niles.

“I think there is some relationship somehow. This definitely wasn’t random – let’s pick this house and burglarize it,” Manente said.

Police are asking anyone who may recognize the men in the video or the car to call Detective Manente at (330) 397-3346.

If you are viewing this on a mobile device, go to WKBN.com to see the video of the Girard burglary.