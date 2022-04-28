NEW CASTLE, Pa. (WKBN) – Police say an investigation into the reported theft of a gun led to students at Lawrence County Career and Technical Center.

According to the New Castle City Police Department, they were investigating the theft when a school resource officer received information that students had been involved.

The school resource officer and staff located the students and found the firearm, which was in a backpack, according to police.

Two suspects are now in custody.

More information is expected to be released later.