UPDATE: This previous version of this story had that police are investigating the issue. This is only being investigated by the Humane Society of Mercer County. No criminal report has been filed. We apologize for the error.

SHARON, Pa (WKBN) – The Humane Society of Mercer County is looking for information regarding an animal cruelty case.

According to Chief Paul Tobin, the agency received a message on Saturday about video circulating of Sharon Middle School students engaging in animal cruelty acts to a mother cat and her kittens.

Reports said that all the cats died. Reportedly, the kids continued to mutilate the bodies of the cats after they died. Tobin says the video was allegedly being sent around via Snapchat or TikTok. No one with the agency has been able to obtain the video.

Humane Agents are actively investigating. They have spoken with multiple people about the case, but have not had anyone come forward with the video. Tobin says they have multiple people of interest that they need to speak with.

The Humane Society is asking for anyone with information or anyone who may have this video to please contact them. Anyone who contacts us will be kept confidential.

There is a possibility of being rewarded cash for coming forward with the video. Jim’ s Automotive & Towing has offered a reward for the video being turned over to Humane Police Officers.

If you have a copy of this video please contact (724) 981-5445.