YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A young man was charged with assault after he admitted to repeatedly punching his ex-girlfriend.

According to a police report, on Sunday, the 19-year-old victim went to pick up 19-year-old Elijah Davis, of Youngstown, for work. He was at a house in the 2000 block of Pointview Avenue in Youngstown.

When Davis got in the car, the two got into a verbal argument about their relationship ending and Davis slapped the victim two times on the back of her head, the report stated.

Police said Davis then got out of the car and punched the victim several times in the head, along with hitting her all over her body.

An ambulance was called but the victim declined medical treatment.

Davis admitted to assaulting the girl, according to the police report, and was charged with assault.

He is in the Mahoning County Jail awaiting his court date on Tuesday.