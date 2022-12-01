NILES, Ohio (WKBN) – Investigators took to the sewer to recover suspected narcotics in Niles.

The Niles Police Special Response Team entered a house early Thursday on the 200 block of Depot Street to serve a search warrant in connection with a narcotics investigation.

Officers found one person inside the house and noticed that the toilet was running. The sewer department was called in to help recover two bags of suspected heroin and crack from the sewer line.

Courtesy: Niles Police Dept.

Inside the house, investigators say they found an Uzi-type 9mm gun, cash and other suspected drugs. Everything was sent to the BCI crime lab for analysis.

Criminal charges will be filed following those results, according to police.