Police, SWAT team called to house in Boardman

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – First responders were called to the corner of Southern Boulevard and Beechwood Drive on Sunday afternoon in Boardman.

Boardman Fire, LifeTrans, and Boardman police and SWAT team members were part of the large police presence outside.

Neighbors said first responders have been on the scene since at least 11 a.m. Sunday.

Boardman police chief Todd Werth said they were called on concerns for the well-being of a man.

Police were unsure about his exact location and blocked off Beechwood Drive to search for him. The man was found in a house on Beechwood around 2:30 p.m. Police would not say if the home the man was found in was his.

The man was taken to the hospital to be treated. No one was hurt and charges have not been filed.