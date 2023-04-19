BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN) – Police and a SWAT team were at apartment buildings in Boardman on Wednesday afternoon.

According to Boardman Police Chief Todd Werth, officers were called out to the apartment on Homestead Drive a little after 3 p.m. on reports that a person was there in violation of a protection order.

When police arrived, they found Clarence Sylvester, 49, inside the apartment.

Police say the Boardman man refused to come out and barricaded himself inside.

The SWAT team was called out, along with additional officers and the fire department.

Sylvester eventually surrendered peacefully. There were no injuries, and police say he had no weapons on him.

He is charged with violating a protection order, obstructing justice and resisting arrest.