Breaking News
Tracking coronavirus: Latest updates
Live Now
Coronavirus in Ohio: Gov. DeWine plans discussing COVID-19, plan to reopen Ohio
Closings and delays
There are currently 24 active closings. Click for more details.

Police: Suspected overdose call leads to Youngstown man’s arrest

Local News

Bohrer was booked into the Mahoning County Jail after he was examined at St. Elizabeth Hospital

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Police lights on during an emergency.

Credit: TheaDesign/iStock/Getty Images Plus/Getty Images

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man wanted on a warrant was found passed out in Youngstown on Tuesday from a suspected heroin overdose.

Police were called about 9:10 a.m. to a home in the 100 block of North Lakeview Avenue on the city’s west side for a report of a man who was passed out.

When they arrived, officers said they found Jerry Bohrer passed out on the floor.

Paramedics were able to revive him with the opiate antidote Narcan, reports said.

Police found no drugs or drug paraphernalia in the home but a records check revealed Bohrer had a warrant, reports said.

He was booked into the Mahoning County Jail after he was examined at St. Elizabeth Hospital.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com