Police: Suspected overdose call leads to Youngstown man’s arrest

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A man wanted on a warrant was found passed out in Youngstown on Tuesday from a suspected heroin overdose.

Police were called about 9:10 a.m. to a home in the 100 block of North Lakeview Avenue on the city’s west side for a report of a man who was passed out.

When they arrived, officers said they found Jerry Bohrer passed out on the floor.

Paramedics were able to revive him with the opiate antidote Narcan, reports said.

Police found no drugs or drug paraphernalia in the home but a records check revealed Bohrer had a warrant, reports said.

He was booked into the Mahoning County Jail after he was examined at St. Elizabeth Hospital.