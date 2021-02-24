Police: Suspect slashed with razor blade during fight in Mercer County

Local News

Police said an argument between boyfriends turned physical, and they both ended up getting arrested and hurt

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Pennsylvania State Police

PINE TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – Two people were arrested in Mercer County after police said one of the suspects was slashed with a razor blade during a fight Sunday.

Police said an argument between boyfriends turned physical when the two began pushing, wrestling and pulling hair in Pine Township.

At one point, one of the suspects was slashed with a utility razor blade, causing cuts to his chest and arm.

Police arrested Ryan Ehrman, 20, of Butler, Pa., and Stacy McConahy, 35, of Grove City, Pa.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, both of the suspects were hurt during the fight.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com