Police: Suspect slashed with razor blade during fight in Mercer County

PINE TWP., Pa. (WKBN) – Two people were arrested in Mercer County after police said one of the suspects was slashed with a razor blade during a fight Sunday.

Police said an argument between boyfriends turned physical when the two began pushing, wrestling and pulling hair in Pine Township.

At one point, one of the suspects was slashed with a utility razor blade, causing cuts to his chest and arm.

Police arrested Ryan Ehrman, 20, of Butler, Pa., and Stacy McConahy, 35, of Grove City, Pa.

According to Pennsylvania State Police, both of the suspects were hurt during the fight.