Police: Suspect made comments about shooting officers on Facebook page for Warren news

Tuesday, officers were notified that threats were posted on the Facebook page, "Warren's Real Breaking News"

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Warren police arrested a man who they said made online threats toward law enforcement.

Tuesday, officers were notified that threats were posted on the Facebook page, “Warren’s Real Breaking News” by an Edward Killingsworth, Jr.

Police said Killingworth posted, “I think a cop needs killed around here again,” and, “Nope, more cops need shot dead. They kill us, we kill them. Simple.”

Police said Killingsworth also mentioned shooting other people on the same Facebook page.

Killingsworth posted comments under an article about Niles officers being cleared of any wrongdoing in the fatal shooting of Matthew Burroughs. In a comment that was still online Wednesday, Killingsworth mentioned people that reported his posts, saying his comments weren’t threatening.

Police picked up Killingsworth around 1:45 p.m. Tuesday in the parking lot of the police department, where his probation officers had arranged a meeting.

According to a police report, Killingsworth had suspected crack cocaine hidden in the waistline of his pants.

He’s charged with telecommunications harassment and aggravated menacing, with additional charges pending tests of the suspected drugs.

Killingsworth is representing himself in the case and is being held without bond due to safety concerns.