Police: Suspect hits woman in face, takes vehicle in North Bloomfield

NORTH BLOOMFIELD, Ohio (WKBN) – Police are investigating after a woman in North Bloomfield said she was assaulted and her vehicle was stolen.

According to the police report, the woman said she stopped at the intersection of State Route 87 and Chaffee Dodgeville Road around 3:01 a.m. on Saturday.

She told police that a man hit her in the head and took her vehicle.

Police said the woman could not identify the suspect or give any more information about the incident.

The report said police were not able to find the vehicle.