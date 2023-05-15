SHARON, Pa. (WKBN) – A suspect has been charged after police said the suspect hit a woman on the sidewalk with a car on Saturday evening.

According to the Sharon Police Department, Audrey A.C. Harris, 41, of Sharon, intentionally struck a woman who was traveling on a sidewalk in a motorized wheelchair in the 300 block of Quinby Street.

Reports said that Harris was driving a 2021 Ford Fiesta.

Officers said that the victim was transported to the hospital for injuries and that her status is not known.

Harris is charged with two counts of aggravated assault, aggravated assault by vehicle while DUI, aggravated assault by vehicle, accidents involving death or personal injury, accidents involving death or personal injury while not properly licensed, recklessly endangering another person, DUI, criminal mischief and driving while operating privileges are suspended or revoked.