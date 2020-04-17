Police: Suspect says he led five-county police chase after using cocaine

Weidner, 31, of Bedford, Pennsylvania, is jailed on a $75,000 bond

(WKBN) – The man police say led them on a high-speed chase through five counties on Thursday is blaming his crimes on crack cocaine.

Justin Weidner, 31, of Bedford, Pennsylvania, is jailed on a $75,000 bond. He appeared in court Thursday night.

State troopers say Weidner stole a car in Niles and then led officers from Ohio and Pennsylvania for about 45 miles into Venango County.

Along the way, troopers say the suspect swerved toward a cruiser and at one point crossed into oncoming traffic for several miles before crossing over again, getting stuck in the median.

Weidner is now facing charges of stolen property, driving under the influence and reckless endangerment.

After his arrest, troopers say Weidner admitted that he was running from police because he was using drugs.

A viewer sent in video from the chase on Thursday.