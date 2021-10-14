Police: Struthers man admitted to taking photos of women shopping in Boardman

BOARDMAN, Ohio (WKBN)- A Struthers man turned himself in on charges Wednesday related to an incident in April in which he was accused of taking photographs up a woman’s skirt.

Police said it happened on April 25 at the Walmart in Boardman.

A loss prevention employee reported spotting a man place his phone under a woman’s dress as they were shopping in the food aisle.

Police said the man, identified as 55-year-old Robert Wilt, admitted to videotaping and recording 20 to 25 women that day at various Boardman businesses. He said one of the women was potentially nude but that he hadn’t had a chance to watch the video, according to a police report.

Police said the victim in the incident at Walmart didn’t want to cooperate in the investigation against Wilt, but there was surveillance video from the store showing the encounter.